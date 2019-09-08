White Sox's Jose Abreu: Reaches 30-100 club
Abreu went 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.
Abreu was also hit by pitches twice and had a sacrifice fly in the game. The home run was his 30th of the season, and he became the fourth White Sox player to record at least four seasons with 30 home runs and 100 RBI, joining Frank Thomas (eight times), Paul Konerko (five) and Magglio Ordonez (four). The four RBI vaulted him to the top of the AL with 111 runs driven in.
