White Sox's Jose Abreu: Reaches 500 career RBI

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

The runs batted in were the 499th and 500th of Abreu's career. The career achievements are nice, but Abreu has struggled the last two weeks. He entered Friday's game on a 3-for-36 (.083) stretch with one RBI over the previous 10 games and is hitting .189 for the season. "Just chasing pitches,'' manager Rick Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times when asked about the No. 3 hitter in his lineup. "Chasing balls out of the zone, not typical for him, breaking balls below the hitting zone. Trying to get him to change his eye level.'' Chicago's No. 1 and No. 2 hitters are batting .306 and .346, respectively, so there are RBI opportunities for Abreu.