Abreu went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

Abreu knocked three single and came around to score twice. He's produced 11 multi-hit games this month, resulting in a .367 average with 14 runs scored through 21 contests. Abreu's season slash line is up to .313/.389/.468 with 43 extra-base hits and 68 runs scored.