Abreu went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Abreu delivered his 10th run of Cactus League play, second on the White Sox to Eloy Jimenez (pectoral). With Jimenez out of action for at least five months, Abreu carries a heavier burden as a middle-of-the-order RBI man. It's not an unfamiliar role -- he's knocked in 100-plus runs in five of six full seasons and posted 60 RBI in 60 games during the abbreviated 2020 season.