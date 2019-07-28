White Sox's Jose Abreu: Receives breather

Abreu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

AJ Reed will fill in for Abreu at first base in what amounts to a breather for the 32-year-old, according to Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald. Abreu had started each of the White Sox's first 102 games of the season, but the mounting workload seemed to wear on him lately. Since the All-Star break, Abreu has reached base at a .235 clip while providing only two extra-base hits in 16 games.