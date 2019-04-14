White Sox's Jose Abreu: Registers 10th RBI

Abreu went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases Sunday against the Yankees.

Abreu tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly to right field, giving the White Sox a 5-2 lead. The 32-year-old slugger has struggled at the plate through the first weeks of the season and is batting .200 over 14 games, although he's clubbed three homers and sits on 10 RBI. Abreu is a career .293 hitter, so he'll look to turn things around heading into Monday's series opener against the Royals.