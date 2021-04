Abreu went 1-for-3 with a run scored in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Abreu has now hit in two games in a row and scored a run for the first time since April 8. It hasn't been a productive start of the year for the 2020 AL MVP, as he's barely hitting above the Mendoza line and only has two multi-hit performances in 2021.