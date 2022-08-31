Abreu went 2-for-5 with two runs scored Tuesday against the Royals.
Abreu reached base on a pair of singles and managed to tally at least one run scored for the third consecutive game. Across his last 16 starts, Abreu has hit .400 with 10 runs scored and five RBI. Though his power production has been depressed, Abreu now has a .309 average with 72 runs scored and 60 RBI across 551 plate appearances for the season.
