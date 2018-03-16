White Sox's Jose Abreu: Searching for hitting groove

Abreu is batting .188 with two home runs in 32 spring at-bats.

Abreu's spring track record is better than what he's shown in 2018. Over his first four camps with the White Sox, he's batted .296, .383, .508 and .296 with an average of three homers. Abreu, who's been a consistent presence in the middle of the White Sox's order since he joined them in 2014, still has some time to find a groove at the plate. It would only take a two- or three-game hitting streak to get him back on track.