White Sox's Jose Abreu: Season start not in jeopardy
Abreu (hamstring) is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Abreu was removed from a game earlier this week with left hamstring tightness. He's been pushing to get back in the lineup, but manager Rick Renteria is taking a prudent approach by giving the first baseman several days off.
