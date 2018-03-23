Play

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Season start not in jeopardy

Abreu (hamstring) is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Abreu was removed from a game earlier this week with left hamstring tightness. He's been pushing to get back in the lineup, but manager Rick Renteria is taking a prudent approach by giving the first baseman several days off.

