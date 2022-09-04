Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Twins.

Abreu jump-started the White Sox offense in 13-0 win as he delivered an RBI knock while also coming around to score in the first inning. He now owns a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's collected 10 hits in 28 at-bats to go along with four RBI and five runs scored. For the season, Abreu has a .310/.385/.455 line across 569 plate appearances.