Abreu (hip) went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs Tuesday in the White Sox's 8-4 win over the Tigers.

Abreu's right hip injury forced him to exit early in Monday's 5-1 loss, but the stinger ultimately wasn't too much of a concern, as he was back in the lineup a day later and came through with a strong showing at the dish. He'll start again at first base and bat third in Wednesday's series finale.