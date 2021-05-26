Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI on Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Abreu took Jack Flaherty yard for a two-run home run in the fourth inning -- his 10th of the season. He also added a run-scoring single two frames later to post his second multi-RBI effort in his last three games. Though he's predictably regressed from his stellar 2020 season, Abreu is still hitting .256/344/.494 with 24 runs scored and 39 RBI across 183 plate appearances on the campaign.