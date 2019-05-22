White Sox's Jose Abreu: Slugs 11th homer
Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.
His seventh-inning shot was the only offense the White Sox could muster against Justin Verlander. Abreu is now slashing .259/.317/.508 through 47 games with 11 homers and 39 RBI.
