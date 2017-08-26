White Sox's Jose Abreu: Slugs 26th homer Friday
Abreu went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.
The Cuban is now slashing .309/.343/.598 through 24 games in August with seven homers, but a lack of baserunners for him to bring home has left Abreu with only 10 RBI on the month. While his 26 homers and .885 OPS on the year are right in line with his previous performances, it might take a miraculous finish for him to reach the 100-RBI mark for the fourth straight season.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: In groove over eight-game streak•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in three Thursday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers twice, makes franchise history Saturday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Making less impact•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits three-run shot in loss•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits two solo shots in loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...