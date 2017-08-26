White Sox's Jose Abreu: Slugs 26th homer Friday

Abreu went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

The Cuban is now slashing .309/.343/.598 through 24 games in August with seven homers, but a lack of baserunners for him to bring home has left Abreu with only 10 RBI on the month. While his 26 homers and .885 OPS on the year are right in line with his previous performances, it might take a miraculous finish for him to reach the 100-RBI mark for the fourth straight season.