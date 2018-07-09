White Sox's Jose Abreu: Slumping, but an All Star
Abreu will represent the White Sox at the All-Star Game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
The fans voted in the 31-year-old Abreu despite a .183 stretch of hitting over the last 40 games. He's batting just .259, a low-mark for his career, but that's good enough for second among AL first baseman. This will be his first appearance in the mid-summer exhibition since his rookie 2014 season.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Survives start after ankle injury•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Expected back Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Not starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Lifted due to injury•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in three Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SP turning back the clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...