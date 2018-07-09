White Sox's Jose Abreu: Slumping, but an All Star

Abreu will represent the White Sox at the All-Star Game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

The fans voted in the 31-year-old Abreu despite a .183 stretch of hitting over the last 40 games. He's batting just .259, a low-mark for his career, but that's good enough for second among AL first baseman. This will be his first appearance in the mid-summer exhibition since his rookie 2014 season.