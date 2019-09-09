White Sox's Jose Abreu: Smashes solo homer
Abreu went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in a 5-1 victory against the Angels on Sunday.
This was a great day for the on-base percentage, as Abreu reached base four times for the first time since he recorded four hits on Aug. 28. Abreu hasn't walked much this year (owns just a .331 on-base percentage), so three free passes in one contest is quite a lot for him. He is hitting .283 with 31 home runs, 112 RBI, 71 runs and two steals in 558 at-bats this season.
