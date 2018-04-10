White Sox's Jose Abreu: Snaps slide in Tuesday's loss

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Rays.

Abreu's ninth-inning homer nearly brought the Sox back, but the rally petered out. He had a nice first week of the season, swatting two home runs and going 8-for-20 before hitting the skids. Abreu was languishing in a 1-for-19 slide before his eighth-inning double preceded the homer.