White Sox's Jose Abreu: Snaps slide in Tuesday's loss
Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Rays.
Abreu's ninth-inning homer nearly brought the Sox back, but the rally petered out. He had a nice first week of the season, swatting two home runs and going 8-for-20 before hitting the skids. Abreu was languishing in a 1-for-19 slide before his eighth-inning double preceded the homer.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Knocks game-winning homer•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Collects three hits Monday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers on Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Plays in spring finale•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Ticketed for full workout Friday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Season start not in jeopardy•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...