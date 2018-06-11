White Sox's Jose Abreu: Stays hot at dish
Abreu went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI and two walks Sunday against Boston.
Abreu smacked an RBI-double to put the White Sox on the board in the first inning, and later scored in the third on a bases-loaded walk. He's reached base safely in his last 11 games, recording a home run and seven RBI over that span.
