White Sox's Jose Abreu: Still one week away from baseball activities
Manager Rick Renteria said Thursday that Abreu (abdomen) is still a week away from returning to baseball activities, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
This puts Abreu about a week behind his original return timetable. He'll need to acclimate to baseball activity before returning to the field for the White Sox, likely leaving him at least a couple weeks away from returning. That said, the team is confident the first baseman will play again this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...