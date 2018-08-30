White Sox's Jose Abreu: Still one week away from baseball activities

Manager Rick Renteria said Thursday that Abreu (abdomen) is still a week away from returning to baseball activities, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

This puts Abreu about a week behind his original return timetable. He'll need to acclimate to baseball activity before returning to the field for the White Sox, likely leaving him at least a couple weeks away from returning. That said, the team is confident the first baseman will play again this season.