White Sox's Jose Abreu: Survives start after ankle injury

Abreu fouled a ball off his injured ankle Wednesday and was in obvious pain, but remained in the game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Abreu missed Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his left ankle Monday. He returned to the lineup Wednesday, but only if he would wear a shin guard, at the insistence of manager Rick Renteria. ''I'll be carrying this and making sure he's wearing it every day,'' Renteria said. ''If he wants to stay in the lineup, he has to wear this.'' There was no babying Abreu, who played in the field Wednesday.