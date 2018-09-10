White Sox's Jose Abreu: Takes part in fielding, running Sunday
Abreu (abdomen) fielded groundballs and ran in the field prior to Sunday's game, Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Sunday's activity comes after Abreu took live batting practice Saturday, signalling the slugger is ready to return. "We are not trying to rush him,'' manager Rick Renteria said. "We want to make sure he feels really good about where he's at, and as soon as we are assured that he feels good and our guys in the medical staff feel good about, then we will proceed.'' Abreu could be in the starting lineup Monday against the Royals.
