White Sox's Jose Abreu: Takes seat Sunday

Abreu is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.

It looks like a pre-planned off day for Abreu, who has started at first base or designated hitter in each of the White Sox's games since April 26. Abreu's production has wilted in June -- he's slashing .238/.269/.444 across 16 games -- but he still maintains a credible .843 OPS for the season. The slugger's absence from the lineup for the series finale paves the way for Trayce Thompson to pick up a start in the outfield while Daniel Palka serves as the DH.