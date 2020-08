Abreu went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a single, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-0 win over Detroit.

After already recording a pair of hits on the day, Abreu capped his game off with a two-run double to give the White Sox a 7-0 lead in the eighth. The first baseman has now hit safely in five straight. He will bring a .292 batting average and 19 RBI into Friday's game against the Cubs.