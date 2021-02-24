The White Sox announced Wednesday that Abreu is being held out of spring training after testing positive for COVID-19, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Per James Fegan of The Athletic, general manager Rick Hahn relayed that Abreu believes he contracted the virus in January, but the first baseman has been "completely asymptomatic" and "feels great." Even so, Abreu is expected to remain away from the team for the next several days in compliance with MLB intake protocols. Whether his absence impacts his availability for the start of the regular season remains to be seen.