White Sox's Jose Abreu: Three-hit, three-RBI game Friday

Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Twins.

Abreu hit a two-run homer off Twins starter Jose Berrios in the first inning, and later got an RBI groundout in the third. Abreu now has seven home runs and 16 RBI, and it was the seventh time this season he has recorded multiple hits in a game. The first baseman has registered 25-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI in each of the last four seasons, and he should be expected to keep producing along those lines as long as he's healthy.