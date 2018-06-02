White Sox's Jose Abreu: Two hits in Friday's win
Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Brewers.
The two-bagger was Abreu's 20th of the season, putting him well on pace to top last season's career-high 43. The 31-year-old remains the rock-solid foundation for a young and sometimes shaky White Sox offense, slashing .301/.362/.526 on the year.
