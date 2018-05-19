White Sox's Jose Abreu: Two RBI on two doubles Friday

Abreu went 2-for-4 with two RBI-doubles and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Rangers.

Abreu slashed an RBI double off starter Matt Moore in the first, and then did so again in the second. Abreu now has 11 doubles on the season to go along with seven home runs and 23 RBI. The 31-year-old's .293 batting average ranks fourth among all MLB first basemen, while his .360 on-base percentage ranks ninth at the position.