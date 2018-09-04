White Sox's Jose Abreu: Undergoes surgery, hoping to return over weekend

Abreu (abdomen) underwent surgery to relieve testicular torsion and hopes to return this weekend, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Abreu was originally targeting a mid-September return, but the first baseman is apparently feeling much better after the surgery and is hoping to beat that timeline. That said, the White Sox will likely play it safe with Abreu with the team out of playoff contention. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 31-year-old hit .272/.331/.491 with 22 homers and 78 RBI across 122 games.