White Sox's Jose Rondon: Another fill-in start
Rondon is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Wednesday against Cleveland.
Rondon is getting the start in place of everyday shortstop Tim Anderson, who is away from the team on paternity leave. Rondon also got the start Monday, going hittless while striking out three times. Anderson is expected to return to the team for Thursday's home opener against the Mariners, so Rondon will return to the utility role off the bench.
