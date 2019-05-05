Rondon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Rondon started each of the first three games of the series, going 2-for-12 with a double, a run and an RBI. It's worth noting that the Red Sox deployed lefty starting pitchers for each of those three contests, so Rondon still appears to be locked into a short-side platoon role at second base with Yolmer Sanchez.