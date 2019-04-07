Rondon will start at second base and hit second in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Rondon will substitute in for top second baseman Yolmer Sanchez for the second time in the series and could see the bulk of the action at the keystone when the White Sox face left-handed pitching, like they will Sunday with southpaw Wade LeBlanc twirling for the Mariners. Sanchez is a switch-hitter but owns a career .224/.270/.320 batting line (60 wRC+) versus lefties.