The White Sox designated Rondon for assignment Sunday.

Rondon has no minor-league options remaining, so the White Sox were forced to remove him from both the active and 40-man rosters in order to clear a spot for outfielder Eloy Jimenez (elbow), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. The 25-year-old utility man will now be subject to waivers if the White Sox aren't able to orchestrate a trade to another team in the coming days. There may not be much of a market for Rondon's services after he slashed a middling .197/.265/.282 (48 wRC+) over 156 plate appearances with Chicago this season.

