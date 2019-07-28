White Sox's Jose Rondon: Bounced from 40-man roster
The White Sox designated Rondon for assignment Sunday.
Rondon has no minor-league options remaining, so the White Sox were forced to remove him from both the active and 40-man rosters in order to clear a spot for outfielder Eloy Jimenez (elbow), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. The 25-year-old utility man will now be subject to waivers if the White Sox aren't able to orchestrate a trade to another team in the coming days. There may not be much of a market for Rondon's services after he slashed a middling .197/.265/.282 (48 wRC+) over 156 plate appearances with Chicago this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...