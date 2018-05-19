White Sox's Jose Rondon: Called up by White Sox
Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Rondon has played in six games for the White Sox this season, going 3-for-13 with one double during his brief opportunity with the club earlier this month. He will provide added infield depth behind Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson but isn't expected to see regular playing time barring an injury or two.
