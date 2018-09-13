Rondon went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and two walks in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Royals.

Rondon blasted a two-run shot off starter Eric Skoglund in the fourth inning and would go on to reach base safely three times in the 12-inning affair. The 24-year-old has drawn four starts in September, but is just 4-for-17 in the month.