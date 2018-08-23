White Sox's Jose Rondon: Drills two-run homer
Rondon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-2 loss to Detroit on Thursday.
After spending roughly two months with Triple-A Charlotte, Rondon hit his first home run since May 27. In just 53 MLB at-bats, the 24-year-old rookie has seven extra-base hits and eight RBI with 17 strikeouts.
