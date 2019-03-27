White Sox's Jose Rondon: Earns roster spot
Rondon will break camp with the White Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Rondon, who is out of minor-league options, earned a spot due to his versatility and strong bat. He expanded his resume during spring training by adding left field to his skill set.
