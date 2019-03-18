Rondon played left field in a "B" game Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rondon also played outfield in Venezuela over the winter, adding to his portfolio of positions. He's been exposed to all four infield positions and is expected to make the Opening Day roster due to his versatility, He showed off a power bat last season when he hit 24 home runs between the minors (18 in 80 games) and majors (six in 42).

