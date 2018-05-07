Rondon started at second base in place of the injured Yoan Moncada (hamstring) and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Moncada hit the disabled list Saturday, which prompted Rondon's promotion to Chicago. We initially thought Rondon would serve as infield depth, but if he continues to hit, he'll likely remain the primary fill-in while Moncada is unavailable. Other fill-in options include moving Yolmer Sanchez from third base and Leury Garcia.