White Sox's Jose Rondon: Fills in at short
Rondon started at shortstop in place of Tim Anderson (personal) and went 0-for-4 with a run scored and three strikeouts in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Indians.
Rondon, who hadn't played during the first three games, was originally set to play second base in place of Yolmer Sanchez but slid to short when Anderson was scratched. He showed some pop last year, homering 24 times between Triple-A and the majors, and Rodon could unseat Sanchez if that type of contact continues.
