Rondon made a second straight start at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Rondon is filling in at third base for the injured Yoan Moncada (back), who hopes to return over the weekend. Rondon is a utility piece for the White Sox and is approaching a career high in plate appearances, although his .200 batting average makes him less-than desirable.