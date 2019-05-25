Rondon started at shortstop Saturday in place of the injured Tim Anderson (wrist). He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in an 8-1 loss.

Anderson was a late scratch after taking a pitch off his wrist during Friday's game. "He was just sore," manager Rick Rentera told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "He tried to hit [Saturday morning] and said his said his wrist was too sore from the blow. So we decided to scratch him. He'll get treated up and we'll try to get him in the lineup as soon as possible." Rondon has one hit and six strikeouts in his last 17 at-bats, a stretch that's dropped his average to .203.