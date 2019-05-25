White Sox's Jose Rondon: Fills in for Anderson
Rondon started at shortstop Saturday in place of the injured Tim Anderson (wrist). He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in an 8-1 loss.
Anderson was a late scratch after taking a pitch off his wrist during Friday's game. "He was just sore," manager Rick Rentera told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "He tried to hit [Saturday morning] and said his said his wrist was too sore from the blow. So we decided to scratch him. He'll get treated up and we'll try to get him in the lineup as soon as possible." Rondon has one hit and six strikeouts in his last 17 at-bats, a stretch that's dropped his average to .203.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...