White Sox's Jose Rondon: Getting work in outfield
Rondon is spending time in the outfield this spring in hopes of opening up more paths to playing time, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Rondon played some left field in winter ball but has yet to play the outfield in a major-league game. He's a good bet to make the roster as the team's top backup infielder but will likely be stuck on the bench for most games. Adding outfield flexibility would certainly help him, as the White Sox are short on proven outfielders, so at-bats are available.
