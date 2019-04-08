Rondon went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in a 5-1 loss to the Rays on Monday.

This was the 25-year-old first multi-hit game of the season, and he now has hits in four straight games. Considering Rondon has only played in five contests, that's pretty good production. He is 5-for-20 (.250) with three extra-base hits, two RBI and three runs in five games this season.