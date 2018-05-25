White Sox's Jose Rondon: Hits three-run shot
Rondon went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Orioles.
Rondon accounted for all three of the White Sox runs with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning. It was second home run in as many days and the first two home runs of his career. He has had a chance to be in the lineup regularly over the past three games thanks to injuries to Matt Davidson and Nicky Delmonico and he has taken advantage by going 4-for-10 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored.
