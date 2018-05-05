White Sox's Jose Rondon: Joins big-league club
Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Rondon was traded from the Padres to the White Sox in January and has a .286/.340/.490 line with four home runs in 98 at-bats for Charlotte this season. Second baseman Yoan Moncada (hamstring) hit the disabled list Saturday to prompt the move, and Rondon is likely to serve as infield depth for Chicago.
