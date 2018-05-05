Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Rondon was traded from the Padres to the White Sox in January and has a .286/.340/.490 line with four home runs in 98 at-bats for Charlotte this season. Second baseman Yoan Moncada (hamstring) hit the disabled list Saturday to prompt the move, and Rondon is likely to serve as infield depth for Chicago.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories