White Sox's Jose Rondon: Optioned to minors
Rondon was sent down to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
With the return of both Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Leury Garcia (knee) from the disabled list, Rondon was cast off the active 25-man roster while Trayce Thompson lost his place on the 40-man. Over 22 games with the White Sox this year, Rondon went 12-for-49 (.245 average) with three home runs, six RBI and two stolen bases. He will continue to provide organizational depth at the minor-league level.
