White Sox's Jose Rondon: Optioned to Triple-A
Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Yoan Moncada (hamstring) will come off the disabled list Tuesday, so the White Sox will waste no time clearing a space for him on the 25-man roster by sending Rondon back to Triple-A. He deserved the brief promotion after hitting .286/.340/.490 with four home runs and two steals in 24 games with Charlotte, but doesn't have anywhere to play on the big-league roster now that Moncada is healthy.
