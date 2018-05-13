Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Yoan Moncada (hamstring) will come off the disabled list Tuesday, so the White Sox will waste no time clearing a space for him on the 25-man roster by sending Rondon back to Triple-A. He deserved the brief promotion after hitting .286/.340/.490 with four home runs and two steals in 24 games with Charlotte, but doesn't have anywhere to play on the big-league roster now that Moncada is healthy.