White Sox's Jose Rondon: Sits with righty on mound
Rondon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
Rondon started each of the past three games at shortstop, going hitless across nine at-bats. All three of his starts came with left-handed pitchers on the mound for the opposition, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Rondon will check out of the lineup with a right-hander (Trevor Richards) on the hill for Miami. Ryan Goins will step in at shortstop and should continue to man the large side of a platoon at the position.
