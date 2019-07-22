Rondon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Rondon started each of the past three games at shortstop, going hitless across nine at-bats. All three of his starts came with left-handed pitchers on the mound for the opposition, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Rondon will check out of the lineup with a right-hander (Trevor Richards) on the hill for Miami. Ryan Goins will step in at shortstop and should continue to man the large side of a platoon at the position.