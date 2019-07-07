Rondon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Rondon will be on the bench for the third time in four games after it appeared earlier in the week that he might take over as the White Sox's primary designated hitter following the release of Yonder Alonso. With Rondon batting just .159 since the beginning of June, however, manager Rick Renteria may be more inclined to simply rotate a number of options at DH rather than having one player handle the job.